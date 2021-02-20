Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s been a fabulous week and a lot has definitely gone down.

In the midst of the everyday hustle and bustle, you may have missed a thing or two and are wondering how to catch up on everything that has happened.

With this in view, we present to you #BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories This Week where we give you a summary of the major events that take place every week, to make catching up much easier.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in February.

Nigeria’s candidate for the World Trade Organization’s DG Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has officially been appointed as the next WTO Director-General. Ngozi is making history as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO with her term set to begin on the 1st of March 2021.

It was Nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer‘s birthday and to celebrate the star, businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill shared two posts on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday with sweet words. Following Churchill’s birthday message to Rosaline where he tagged her “Mrs Churchill” and used the hashtag “#twoyearsandstronger”, everyone took to social media to react to what seemed like a confirmation of Tonto Dike‘s earlier accusations of an affair between her ex husband and Rosaline.

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her husband Fisayo Micheal Olagunju, also known as MC Fish are celebrating their first wedding anniversary and the love birds have taken to social media to share beautiful photos and sweet wishes to each other.