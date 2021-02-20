Movies & TV
#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week
Hello BellaNaijarians!
It’s been a fabulous week and a lot has definitely gone down.
In the midst of the everyday hustle and bustle, you may have missed a thing or two and are wondering how to catch up on everything that has happened.
With this in view, we present to you #BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories This Week where we give you a summary of the major events that take place every week, to make catching up much easier.
Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in February.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is Officially World Trade Organization’s Director-General
Nigeria’s candidate for the World Trade Organization’s DG Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has officially been appointed as the next WTO Director-General. Ngozi is making history as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO with her term set to begin on the 1st of March 2021.
How Everyone is Reacting to Olakunle Churchill’s Birthday Message to Rosaline Meurer
It was Nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer‘s birthday and to celebrate the star, businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill shared two posts on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday with sweet words. Following Churchill’s birthday message to Rosaline where he tagged her “Mrs Churchill” and used the hashtag “#twoyearsandstronger”, everyone took to social media to react to what seemed like a confirmation of Tonto Dike‘s earlier accusations of an affair between her ex husband and Rosaline.
Anita Joseph & Hubby Fisayo Olagunju are Celebrating their First Wedding Anniversary
Netflix Honors The Notorious B.I.G with New Documentary “Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell” | Watch the Trailer
Netflix presents a new documentary “Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell” to honour the life of one of Hip-Hop’s icons, renowned for his distinctive flow and autobiographical lyrics, Christopher Wallace, widely known as The Notorious B.I.G or Biggie Smalls.
Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey’s Dreamy Valentine’s Day Getaway
To celebrate the season, “People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020” rented out an entire aquarium so he could have a private tour and see the turtles with his “Turtle” as he fondly calls Lori.
EbonyLife Studios Joins Forces with Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios for Series & Film Production
Two weeks after EbonyLife Media’s two-year exclusive first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television, and eight months after signing a major deal to produce two new Nigerian originals plus licensed films and a series for Netflix, EbonyLife Studios has joined forces with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios to co-produce two series and one film project each projecting the African continent.
3 Generations of Beauty! Annie Idibia poses with her Mother & Daughters
Annie Idibia shared a stunning photo of herself, her mother, and daughters, Isabella and Olivia on Instagram, and it’s one of the most beautiful things you’ll see today.
What We Know About Obinwanne ‘Invictus Obi’ Okeke’s 10-Years Jail Sentence
Nigerian businessman and owner of Invictus Group, Obinwanne Okeke, aka Invictus Obi, will spend the next 10 years in prison for his conviction of computer and wire fraud by an American court.
So Major! Davido’s Hit Single “If” gets a Gold certification in the US
Afrobeats heavyweight Davido breaks another record as his hit song “If” receives an RIAA Gold plaque in the USA.
Serena Williams’ Message to Fans as her Race to the 2021 Australian Open Final Comes to an End
The Australian Open final recently took place and American’s Serena Williams played for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. Although she had won eight semi-finals at Melbourne Park and had not been defeated by a top-three player at a Grand Slam since 2007, Serena lost the game to 2020 US Open winner Naomi Osaka despite defeating her in their last two games. Naomi earned a 6-3 6-4 win, making it her 20th win in a row.