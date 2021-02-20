Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

You can Watch Episode 11(The Silver Spoon) of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji" Right Here

#BNMovieFeature: Watch "The Personal Assistant" starring Bimbo Ademoye, Monalisa Chinda & Bolanle Ninalowo

Follow the Hilarious Adventures of Fola 'FJ' Joseph in the First Episode of Ndani TV's "Ratings"

Rofia's Business is Finally Coming Together! Watch Episode 2 of Biodun Stephen's Comedy Web Series "Rofia Tailor Loran"

Caleb Okereke: "Sister Rose" is Challenging you to Shun your Respectability Politics

A First Look at Iyabo Ojo's Forthcoming Movie "Under The Carpet"

Things Take an Interesting Turn Between Tade & Leo in Episode 7 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

Reki and Stephan's Relationship is Threatened in Episode 9 of "Grow Up or Nuts"

Lupita Nyong'o's "Sulwe" is Coming to Netflix as an Animated Musical

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

Published

22 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s been a fabulous week and a lot has definitely gone down.

In the midst of the everyday hustle and bustle, you may have missed a thing or two and are wondering how to catch up on everything that has happened.

With this in view, we present to you #BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories This Week where we give you a summary of the major events that take place every week, to make catching up much easier.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in February.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is Officially World Trade Organization’s Director-General

Nigeria’s candidate for the World Trade Organization’s DG Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has officially been appointed as the next WTO Director-General. Ngozi is making history as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO with her term set to begin on the 1st of March 2021.

How Everyone is Reacting to Olakunle Churchill’s Birthday Message to Rosaline Meurer

It was Nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer‘s birthday and to celebrate the star, businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill shared two posts on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday with sweet words. Following Churchill’s birthday message to Rosaline where he tagged her “Mrs Churchill” and used the hashtag “#twoyearsandstronger”, everyone took to social media to react to what seemed like a confirmation of Tonto Dike‘s earlier accusations of an affair between her ex husband and Rosaline.

Anita Joseph & Hubby Fisayo Olagunju are Celebrating their First Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her husband Fisayo Micheal Olagunju, also known as MC Fish are celebrating their first wedding anniversary and the love birds have taken to social media to share beautiful photos and sweet wishes to each other.

Netflix Honors The Notorious B.I.G with New Documentary “Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell” | Watch the Trailer

Netflix presents a new documentary “Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell” to honour the life of one of Hip-Hop’s icons, renowned for his distinctive flow and autobiographical lyrics, Christopher Wallace, widely known as The Notorious B.I.G or Biggie Smalls.

Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey’s Dreamy Valentine’s Day Getaway

To celebrate the season, “People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020” rented out an entire aquarium so he could have a private tour and see the turtles with his “Turtle” as he fondly calls Lori.

EbonyLife Studios Joins Forces with Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios for Series & Film Production

Two weeks after EbonyLife Media’s two-year exclusive first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television, and eight months after signing a major deal to produce two new Nigerian originals plus licensed films and a series for NetflixEbonyLife Studios has joined forces with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios to co-produce two series and one film project each projecting the African continent.

3 Generations of Beauty! Annie Idibia poses with her Mother & Daughters

Annie Idibia shared a stunning photo of herself, her mother, and daughters, Isabella and Olivia on Instagram, and it’s one of the most beautiful things you’ll see today.

What We Know About Obinwanne ‘Invictus Obi’ Okeke’s 10-Years Jail Sentence

Nigerian businessman and owner of Invictus Group, Obinwanne Okeke, aka Invictus Obi, will spend the next 10 years in prison for his conviction of computer and wire fraud by an American court.

So Major! Davido’s Hit Single “If” gets a Gold certification in the US

Afrobeats heavyweight Davido breaks another record as his hit song “If” receives an RIAA Gold plaque in the USA.

Serena Williams’ Message to Fans as her Race to the 2021 Australian Open Final Comes to an End

The Australian Open final recently took place and American’s Serena Williams played for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. Although she had won eight semi-finals at Melbourne Park and had not been defeated by a top-three player at a Grand Slam since 2007, Serena lost the game to 2020 US Open winner Naomi Osaka despite defeating her in their last two games. Naomi earned a 6-3 6-4 win, making it her 20th win in a row.

Lupita Nyong’o’s “Sulwe” is Coming to Netflix as an Animated Musical

Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o announced that her children’s book “Sulwe” will be made into an animated movie and she is super excited to be going on this journey with Netflix.

What it Means that Omotola’s Name is Trademarked

Nollywood actor Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde recently shared some really stunning photos and they had everyone talking. Looking as dazzling as ever, the photos seem to not be the only thing that caught people’s attention, as the superstar also revealed that her name ‘Omotola’ has officially been trademarked. The news was met with mixed reactions.

Davido, FK Abudu, Olugbenga Agboola, Odunayo Eweniyi make TIME “100 Next” 2021 List

TIME magazine has officially published its 2021 list of “100 Next” rising stars and it highlights some of Nigeria’s stars like Davido, Nse Ufot, Olugbenga Agboola, Feyikemi ‘FK’ Abudu, Odunayo Eweniyi, Ijeoma Oluo and Damilola Odufuwa.

#DiscoverWithBN: Let’s Re-introduce You to Chris Rio; The Voice Nigeria S2 Finalist

BN discovered some amazing talents, who have once captured your hearts with their voices. We will re-introduce them to you in a unique way with our weekly interview series tagged #DiscoverWithBN. #DiscoverWithBN will be published every third Friday and last Saturday of the month.

For our maiden edition, we spoke to R&B singer and The Voice Nigeria Season 2 finalist, Chris Rio.

President Joe Biden Passes New Bill to Review Immigration System

On Thursday, the White House under president Joe Biden‘s administration announced a sweeping immigration bill titled ‘US Citizenship Act of 2021’, intended to review more trivial parts of its immigration system by including an eight-year pathway to citizenship for immigrants who have been in the US before January 1st, 2021 and implementing a faster track for undocumented immigrants who have lived in the US since childhood.

DJ Sose & Wife Olamide are Proud Parents to a Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for award-winning disc jockey Soseneyayi Amar-Aigbe, widely known as DJ Sose and his wife Olamide as they welcome their first child together.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Maintain their Decision to “Step Back” as Working Members of the Royal Family

After the 12-month review which they agreed to, Buckingham Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on Friday, released statements confirming that Harry and Meghan will not be taking back their roles as working royals.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 07: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on November 7, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi is a Mum!

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Femisoro Ajayi have welcomed their bundle of joy.

Report says Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West

By now you’ve heard the news that reality star and beauty entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian and her husband of seven years, Kanye West, are calling it quits.

 

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

President Buhari nominates Abdulrasheed Bawa as New EFCC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Abdulrasheed Bawa, the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He has therefore requested the Senate to confirm Bawa’s nomination.

