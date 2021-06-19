Connect with us

BN TV Features Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Scoop of the Interesting Things that Went Down This Week

BN TV

You Should Try Chef Chi's Blueberry Cake Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch all the Drama in Episode 13 of "Highway Girls"

BN TV

Wathoni Anyansi talks Nanny vs Creche & Omugwo in Episode 2 of "Baby Talk Show" Season 3

BN TV

Banile & Bandile are the "Major League DJs" on the Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Adaora Bites More Than She Can Chew in Episode 7 of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

BN TV

Catch the First Two Episodes of "Izzy Dance Tutorials" feat. Don Jazzy & Blaqbonez

BN TV Movies & TV

The Guys Contemplate how to Save Bilikis in Episode 3 of "My Name is A-Zed" Season 2

BN TV

It's Game Time in Episode 10 of "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" Season 3

BN TV

Add a Twist to Your Meatball Stew with Sisi Yemmie's 'Delicious' Recipe

BN TV

#BNWeekInReview: A Scoop of the Interesting Things that Went Down This Week

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hello BNers,

This week has been another eventful ride. From music to film, COVID-19 vaccines, testimonies, and all the #BBNaija buzz, there’s so much that went down.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in June.

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday – Help your Father Win a Free Spa Date by Writing a Compelling Story About Him

These Cultural Extravaganza LEWKS At the Movie Premiere of “Àyìnlá” Deserve A Standing Ovation

Yomi Casual is Grateful for Surviving a Car Accident

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Hauwa Ojeifo of She Writes Woman set to Give Opening Address at the 14th United Nations COSP

Somkele Idhalama Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Tomike Adeoye, Chigul & TY Bello Pay Tribute to Ibidunni Ighodalo on the Anniversary of Her Passing

“Insecure” Cast celebrate Last Day of Filming Season 5 with Emotional Farewell Messages

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Opens Up About Her Battle With Ovarian Cancer

See More Teasers for gritty war tale – “Pillars Of Africa” starring Sola Sobowale, Chidi Mokeme, Segun Arinze

The Least & Most Stressful Cities in 2021, According to this Report

It’s Officially a Wrap on “Chief Daddy 2” & It’s Coming to You Exclusively on Netflix

BN Hot Topic: Is it Wrong to Publicly Rejoice When we Escape a Tragedy Others Were Involved in?

NPHCDA Executive Director says Nigeria Will Receive More COVID-19 Vaccines by July/August

Cynthia Erivo to Star In & Produce Searchlight’s Remake of “The Rose”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Cynthia Erivo attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Baba Ijesha Has Reportedly Been Denied Bail & will be Tried Before Lagos State High Court

Tomike Adeoye Has The Cutest Pregnancy Glow

“Thank You For Choosing Me To Be Your Mother”: Uche Ogbodo Pens Love Letter to Her Daughter

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” – A Ten-Part Animated Anthology from these African Creators is Coming to Disney+

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

#BNWeekInReview: A Scoop of the Interesting Things that Went Down This Week

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday – Help your Father Win a Free Spa Date by Writing a Compelling Story About Him

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Essay is Teaching One Thing: Sheathe Your Sword

Joy Eneghalu: How Analytics is Solving Problems in HR

Favour David-Bolade: Pursuing Fulfilment Instead of Success
Advertisement
css.php