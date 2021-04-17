BNWeekInReview: The Top Stories You Shouldn’t Miss on BellaNaija This Week

Connect with us

Movies & TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hello BNers!

It’s another awesome weekend. Yay! We witnessed so many events and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in April.

Nigerian-British Actress Bukky Bakray Wins Rising Star Award at the 2021 BAFTAs

Congratulations to Kulanen Ikyo, Jade Osiberu & Adé Sultan Sangodoyin for making the 2021 Berlinale Talents list

You Can Now Get New SIM Cards & Replace Lost Cards from April 19

Twitter Is Opening an Office in Ghana for Africa Operations

“Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)” has been Selected for New Directors/New Films’ 50th Anniversary Edition

Spotted: Nancy Isime, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Mimi Onalaja at Eko Star Film and TV Awards

Here’s a Glimpse of All the Laughter & Fun at the AY Live Show

Get to Know the New Talents in Episodes Two & Three of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3

Tomike Adeoye is Such a Gorgeous Mum-to-be

Beyoncé & JAY-Z’s Romantic Getaway to ‘Sin City’ Has Us Swooning

People Were Asked to Share their Most Awkward Date Experience & the Replies Are Quite Interesting

“Bridgerton” Renewed for Two More Seasons

Must Watch Trailer: Viola Davis, Denzel Washington Open Up in Netflix Special “Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist”

Elsa Majimbo is the Youngest Cover Star on Xpedition Magazine’s Spring 2021 Issue

Google Honors Oliver de Coque with a Doodle on his 74th Posthumous Birthday

BN Hot Topic: When it Comes to Profiling People Negatively, Are We All Hypocrites?

Ego Boyo has a New Film in the Works!

#BNAsksOre: All the Questions WiiCreate CEO Oreoluwa Shonibare Answered During Our Live Twitter Chat

Amazon Studios is serving up a Serena Williams docuseries

Tiwa Savage Gorgeously Covers Allure Magazine’s Latest Issue

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Have Officially Called It Quits

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the “Hustlers” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF)

#BNCreativesCorner: Nana Frimpong Oduro’s Art Explores the Many Parts of Our Split Personalities

Funke Akindele-Bello Has A New Ride 🎉

