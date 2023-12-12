2023 in Review: The Stories You Loved on BellaNaija

As we close the book on another year, we can’t help but look back and reflect on the incredible stories that resonated with you, our amazing readers. From heartwarming weddings and electrifying music to prestigious awards and unforgettable fashion moments, 2023 has been a year to remember.

Among the plethora of stories we covered, some held a special place in your hearts. These were the stories that touched your souls, opened your minds, and left you wanting more. Today, we present these 23 special reads, in no particular order:

Nollywood actress Ini Edo took to Instagram in March to share a first look at her daughter Light on her 2nd birthday. In an interview with BellaNaija, the actress opened up about motherhood. She revealed that being a mom has changed her life in ways she never imagined. You can watch it here.

Uzoamaka Okafor reflected on her experiences moving to the UK and shared some tips on how to prepare for moving to the UK and what to expect when coming to the UK for studies or whatever.

Davido released his much-anticipated album “Timeless” early this year. This album houses 17 tracks and features Nigerian artists like The Cavemen, Fave, Asake, Beninese-French singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, South African music producer/DJ Musa Keys, and Jamaican dancehall/reggae singer Dexta Daps. Tracks 3 (In The Garden) and 14 (Picasso) feature DMW’s latest additions, Morravey and Logos Olori. Also appearing on the album is the Focalistic-assisted track “Champion Sound,” which was released in 2021.

Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi joined forces for this year’s season, which was named “Big Brother Titans.” It premiered in January and featured 20 housemates from Nigeria and South Africa. They competed for a grand prize of $100,000. Some of the notable housemates were Khosi, Yemi Cregx, and Juice Jay, co-hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu from Big Brother Naija and Lawrence Maleka from Big Brother Mzansi. At the show’s end, Khosi emerged as the winner, with Kanaga Jnr as the first runner-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Hilda exudes an impeccable sense of style, making her a true standout in the industry. When Hilda steps out of her chef uniform, she effortlessly showcases her enviable figure adorned in a stunning array of form-fitting outfits. With a penchant for vibrant hues and an impressive collection of head-turning dresses, she consistently catches the eye and leaves a lasting impression wherever she goes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Russell (@thekimbino)

With back-to-back statement appearances at some of the most sensational events this year, Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter — Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems — took her rightful place as a style star to watch out for on the global scene. The star was spotted making another fashion statement at fashion’s biggest night — The Met Gala. She showed up in a monochrome mermaid corset dress by London-based eponymous fashion label — Robert Wun, led by namesake Hong Kong-born fashion designer.

We introduced you to the cast of “Shanty Town”, a six-part Nigerian crime thriller created by Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah. The story centres around three hustlers in Lagos who team up to fight against the biggest and most brutal crime ring in the state. Recently, some of the stars of the show, including Chidi Mokeme, Nancy Isime, Ini Edo, Mercy Eke, Ali Nuhu, and the producer of the film, Chichi Nworah, came together off-camera to serve some premium glam. Davido Confirms He & Chioma are Officially Married! ❤️ View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija) Nigerian superstar singer and performer Davido announced that he and Chioma are officially married. He made this big reveal in an exclusive interview with content creator and actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori. Davido said, “Just being away, you know I have had a lot to think about definitely. Time to rest, reflect on a lot of family time and time to make music again. You know, I remade the album. Before I went on a break I actually had an album ready. I had a tour ready. You know we did the album. I travelled. It was crazy. I’m married. A lot of different things but yeah, we are ready now to get back on the road. The album is out, it’s amazing.” BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: These 12 LEWKS From AMVCA 2023 Caught Everyone’s Attention The 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards held plenty of show-stopping bespoke fashion. We saw Nana Akua Addo cement herself once again as one of the best-dressed stars of the night after arriving on the red carpet in a form-fitting sculptural Cary Santiago masterpiece featuring 3D birds. Also among this year’s best-dressed was Sharon Ooja Egwurube, who stole the show in a Sheye Oladejo heavenly textured two-piece featuring crystal embellishments and rosettes. We Still Can’t Get Over Real Warri Pikin’s Dance Moves at #AniIke2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija) Nigerian comedienne and actress Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin,” had her dream wedding and vow renewal reception with her husband of ten years, Ikechukwu Asuoha, on June 10, 2023. The event, which played host to some of Nigeria’s most fabulous and loved celebrities in their glamorous yellow-themed Asoebis, had a lot of wonderful moments. One sweet moment that caught the eye and trended on social media was when Anita treated her husband to a wonderfully choreographed dance routine. Wizkid, Rema, Tobi Amusan, Eche Chinonso, Sandra Ikeji… Meet the Nigerians Who Have Set Guinness World Records We spotlighted the exceptional Nigerians who have shattered barriers and set Guinness World Records. Among them are those who attempted to surpass existing records, some who exceeded their previous achievements, and others who remain undefeated in their respective records. Each one of them has made an extraordinary impact. From iconic music legends like Fela Kuti and Wizkid to phenomenal dancers such as Kaffy and Pink Debbie to the record-breaking DJs like DJ Obi and DJ Venum, the following list showcases the incredible accomplishments of these Nigerians who have engraved their names into the Guinness World Records.

Congratulations to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen who secured the 8th spot in the 2023 Men’s Ballon d’Or rankings. His outstanding performance during the 2022–2023 season, with 25 league goals leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years, earned him the Best Striker in Serie A award. He also played a crucial role in Napoli’s UEFA Champions League journey and helped the Super Eagles qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Osimhen’s 8th-place finish set a new record as the highest-ranked Nigerian and African player in the Ballon d’Or, surpassing Kanu Nwankwo’s 24-year-old nomination.

Who doesn’t love a good love story? Made Kuti and his wife Inedoye Adanne Onyenso, who met in high school, shared their love story with us on their wedding day. Inedoye reminisced about their school days and how their connection grew from being school friends to Facebook buddies, leading to the real story beginning in 2018. Made reflected on the key moments in their relationship, leading to their marriage on the third anniversary of their relationship.

We introduced you to beauty queens representing different African countries at the 72nd Miss Universe in El Salvador, including Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

In this feature, Ahmad celebrated Nollywood filmmaker Funke Akindele for her ability to adapt to the ever-evolving industry while staying true to her unique artistic brilliance is a testament to her enduring relevance. He says, “16 years after Jenifa and many many many awards, Funke Akindele, a Nollywood hall-of-famer and legend already, is still showing us that age is just a number but class is permanent…. Please give her her deserved flowers. Ha, Aunty Funke, respect o.”

Josh2Funny appeared on the popular TV show “America’s Got Talent” to display his skills to a global audience. Despite undergoing three consecutive auditions in one day, Josh persisted and impressed the crowd with his rap performance, fake speed reading, and magic tricks. Although the judges may not have been entirely convinced, the audience was thoroughly entertained by his showmanship.