2023 in Review: The Stories You Loved on BellaNaija
What will you remember about 2023? From the Made and Inedoye‘s wedding to our Big Brother Naija All Stars coverage, here is a look back at the year.
As we close the book on another year, we can’t help but look back and reflect on the incredible stories that resonated with you, our amazing readers. From heartwarming weddings and electrifying music to prestigious awards and unforgettable fashion moments, 2023 has been a year to remember.
Among the plethora of stories we covered, some held a special place in your hearts. These were the stories that touched your souls, opened your minds, and left you wanting more. Today, we present these 23 special reads, in no particular order:
Ini Edo Shares First Look of Daughter on Her 2nd Birthday
Nollywood actress Ini Edo took to Instagram in March to share a first look at her daughter Light on her 2nd birthday. In an interview with BellaNaija, the actress opened up about motherhood. She revealed that being a mom has changed her life in ways she never imagined. You can watch it here.
Uzoamaka Okafor: Things People Don’t Tell You About Moving to the UK
Uzoamaka Okafor reflected on her experiences moving to the UK and shared some tips on how to prepare for moving to the UK and what to expect when coming to the UK for studies or whatever.
It’s Finally Here! Listen to Davido’s “Timeless” Album
Meet the 20 Housemates in the Big Brother Titans House
Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi joined forces for this year’s season, which was named “Big Brother Titans.” It premiered in January and featured 20 housemates from Nigeria and South Africa. They competed for a grand prize of $100,000. Some of the notable housemates were Khosi, Yemi Cregx, and Juice Jay, co-hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu from Big Brother Naija and Lawrence Maleka from Big Brother Mzansi. At the show’s end, Khosi emerged as the winner, with Kanaga Jnr as the first runner-up.
See the 10 Times Hilda Baci Schooled Us in Style – You’re Welcome!
View this post on Instagram
Hilda exudes an impeccable sense of style, making her a true standout in the industry. When Hilda steps out of her chef uniform, she effortlessly showcases her enviable figure adorned in a stunning array of form-fitting outfits. With a penchant for vibrant hues and an impressive collection of head-turning dresses, she consistently catches the eye and leaves a lasting impression wherever she goes.
See How Tems’ Stunning Met Gala Look Came Together In This Celebrity Glam Process Breakdown
View this post on Instagram
With back-to-back statement appearances at some of the most sensational events this year, Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter — Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems — took her rightful place as a style star to watch out for on the global scene. The star was spotted making another fashion statement at fashion’s biggest night — The Met Gala. She showed up in a monochrome mermaid corset dress by London-based eponymous fashion label — Robert Wun, led by namesake Hong Kong-born fashion designer.
Hello Scar & Shalewa! The Cast of “Shanty Town” Stun in New Photos
Victor Osimhen Makes History at 2023 Ballon d’Or
Congratulations to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen who secured the 8th spot in the 2023 Men’s Ballon d’Or rankings. His outstanding performance during the 2022–2023 season, with 25 league goals leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years, earned him the Best Striker in Serie A award. He also played a crucial role in Napoli’s UEFA Champions League journey and helped the Super Eagles qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Osimhen’s 8th-place finish set a new record as the highest-ranked Nigerian and African player in the Ballon d’Or, surpassing Kanu Nwankwo’s 24-year-old nomination.
From School Father & Daughter to Forever Love! Watch Inedoye & Made Kuti Share their Beautiful Love Story | #NedoMade2023
Who doesn’t love a good love story? Made Kuti and his wife Inedoye Adanne Onyenso, who met in high school, shared their love story with us on their wedding day. Inedoye reminisced about their school days and how their connection grew from being school friends to Facebook buddies, leading to the real story beginning in 2018. Made reflected on the key moments in their relationship, leading to their marriage on the third anniversary of their relationship.
The African Beauty Queens to Watch Out for at Miss Universe 2023
We introduced you to beauty queens representing different African countries at the 72nd Miss Universe in El Salvador, including Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.
Please, Give Funke Akindele Her Flowers
In this feature, Ahmad celebrated Nollywood filmmaker Funke Akindele for her ability to adapt to the ever-evolving industry while staying true to her unique artistic brilliance is a testament to her enduring relevance. He says, “16 years after Jenifa and many many many awards, Funke Akindele, a Nollywood hall-of-famer and legend already, is still showing us that age is just a number but class is permanent…. Please give her her deserved flowers. Ha, Aunty Funke, respect o.”
Josh2Funny Proved He’s Just Too Funny for a NO on “America’s Got Talent”
Josh2Funny appeared on the popular TV show “America’s Got Talent” to display his skills to a global audience. Despite undergoing three consecutive auditions in one day, Josh persisted and impressed the crowd with his rap performance, fake speed reading, and magic tricks. Although the judges may not have been entirely convinced, the audience was thoroughly entertained by his showmanship.